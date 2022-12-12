(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A hearing will be held by the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to examine how anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is potentially fueling a rise in discriminatory violence.

According to a press release from the House Oversight Committee, Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney will host survivors who have been impacted by such violence. Survivors from both Club Q and the Pulse Nightclub shootings will testify in order for the committee to examine “how the surge of anti-LGBTQI+ policies advanced by Republican lawmakers and the proliferation of extreme anti-LGBTQI+ rhetoric are fueling a rise in violence against LGBTQI+ people in the United States,” according to the committee.

“From Colorado Springs to my own district in New York City, communities across the country are facing a terrifying rise of anti-LGBTQI+ violence and extremism,” said Chairwoman Maloney. “I am deeply grateful that survivors of these attacks are coming before my Committee to share their stories with the American people. Make no mistake, the rise in anti-LGBTQI+ extremism and the despicable policies that Republicans at every level of government are advancing to attack the health and safety of LGBTQI+ people are harming the LGBTQI+ community and contributing to tragedies like what we saw at Club Q.”

The full hearing, entitled “The Rise of Anti-LGBTQI+ Extremism and Violence in the United States,” will be held on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time). The hearing will be live streamed to YouTube, as well as the House Committee’s website.

Club Q founder Matthew Haynes will speak at the hearing, as well as Club Q survivor Michael Anderson and James Slaugh.