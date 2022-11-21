(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) identified the five victims who lost their lives during the Club Q shooting.

On Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 during a press conference CSPD identified the victims as Ashley Paugh (She/Her), Raymond Green Vance (He/Him), Kelly Loving (She/Her), Daniel Aston (He/Him), and Derrick Rump (He/Him).

Stories and tributes to each of the victims continue to filter in, as families, loved ones, and friends remember those who tragically lost their lives on Saturday, Nov. 19 during the shooting at Club Q.

FOX21 News has not received an official family statement on behalf of Daniel Aston or Derrick Rump. This article will be updated.

Raymond Green Vance (He/Him)

A statement on behalf of the family of Raymond Green Vance said in part that Vance, “went to Club Q to enjoy a show with his longtime girlfriend, her parents, and her parents’ friends; they were celebrating a birthday.”

Vance was born in Chicago, but grew up in Colorado Springs and was a 2018 graduate of Sand Creek High School. His mom describes him as “a popular, well-liked young man who never got into any trouble and had plenty of friends.”

The family’s statement went on to read that the 22-year-old had never been to Club Q before, and “although he is supportive of the LGBTQ community, he himself is not a member of it. Unfortunately, he never left the club.”

Vance is remembered as a “kind, selfless young adult with his entire life ahead of him.” His closest friend, according to family, “describes him as gifted, one-of-a-kind, and willing to go out of his way to help anyone.”

Ashley Paugh (She/Her)

A statement on behalf of the family of Ashley Paugh, written by her husband, Kurt Paugh, said, “We’re absolutely devastated by the loss of Ashley. She meant everything to this family, and we can’t even begin to understand what it will mean to not have her in our lives.”

Paugh is described by her husband as a “loving wife – she was my high school sweetheart – and she was just an amazing mother.”

Paugh went on to write, “Her daughter was her whole world, and she was so proud of Ryleigh, who is a championship swimmer. She loved her dad, her sister, and her family; Ashley was a loving aunt, with many nieces and nephews who are devastated by her loss.”

Paugh, according to the statement, worked at Kids Crossing and would do anything to help find a loving home for foster children. The family went on to write “this included working with the LGBTQ community to find welcoming foster placements for children.”

Kelly Loving (She/Her)

A statement on behalf of the family of Kelly Loving was written by her sister, Tiffany Loving, and reads, “My condolences go out to all the families who lost someone in this tragic event, and to everyone struggling to be accepted in this world. My sister was a good person. She was loving and caring and sweet. Everyone loved her. Kelly was a wonderful person.”

Daniel Aston (He/Him)

Daniel Aston is described in an article by the Associated Press, as “a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” with the liberating performances he had long sought.”

According to the AP, two years ago, Aston moved from Tulsa to Colorado Springs, “where his parents had settled, and started at Club Q as a bartender and entertainer.”

His parents told the AP, Aston’s “eagerness to make people laugh and cheer started as a child.” As Aston grew up and moved to the Springs, Aston’s parents “would join in the cheers at his shows.”