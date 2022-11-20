(COLORADO) — The City of Colorado Springs has created a page on its website to provide mental health resources for victims and families, in the wake of the overnight shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19.

Not only are there local resources to help, but also across Colorado and nationally. There are people you can talk to and resources you can access right now.

Local Resources:

Inside Out Youth Services – Inside Out Youth Services aims to build access, equity and power with LGBTQIA2+ youth from ages 13 to 24 in the Pikes Peak region. They are a nonprofit based in Colorado Springs. The organization originally closed it’s Discord Server for the holiday break but reopened the virtual platform for the community to come together and process events of the Club Q shooting. Call 1-719-328-1056 or email them at info@insideoutys.org .

Cedar Springs Hospital – Cedar Springs offers 24/7 referrals and assessments by phone or online for individuals of all ages who suffer from psychiatric disorders, substance abuse or co-occurring conditions. Call (719) 633-4114 .

Diversus – Offers a 24/7 walk-in crisis center for all ages, regardless of ability to pay, for crisis services and counseling, as well as around-the-clock care for mental well-being. Call (719) 635-7000 .

Peak View – Offers complimentary assessments 24/7 for individuals of all ages seeking help and support for mental health and/or substance abuse. Call (719) 444-8484.

Statewide Resources

Colorado Crisis Services – Trained counselors are available to help with depression, bullying, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, family crisis, relationship problems and more. To get confidential and immediate help, you can: call 1-844-493-8255 , text “TALK” to 38255 , use the online chat service, or go to a walk-in center located throughout the southeast region (Colorado Springs & Pueblo), western slope (Montrose), northeast region and metro Denver region.

TRUE Center for Gender Diversity – TRUE center at Children’s Hospital Colorado is the only comprehensive care center in the Rocky Mountain region specifically set up for gender-diverse children, adolescents and young adults, according to their website. A team specializes in helping patients achieve the gender expression that’s right for them. They understand the medicines and medical concerns that gender transitions involve, but also understand the emotional challenges of gender diversity. The center also provides gender diversity services such as Puberty-blocking medicines, hormone therapy, gender counseling, nutrition services, referral to therapy and support groups, assistance with legal name change and gender marker change. Call ( 720) 777-TRUE (8783) or email TRUE@childrenscolorado.org.

Mental Health Colorado – This organization provides a variety of online mental health screenings in both English and Spanish to determine whether you are experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition. The organization provides support for families, access to housing and other services.

National Resources

LGBTQ+ National Hotline – The LGBTQIA+ National Hotline is staffed by highly trained volunteers who identify somewhere on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. They provide a safe space that is anonymous and confidential. Callers can speak on many different issues and concerns including, but not limited to: coming out issues, gender and/or sexuality identities, relationship concerns, bullying, workplace issues, HIV/AIDS anxiety, safer sex information, suicide, and much more. Call 1-888-843-4564 .

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in suicidal crises or emotional distress, prevention and resources for you or your loved ones, along with best practices for professionals in the United States. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988 .

The Trevor Project – You can call, text, or chat with trained counselors who will provide information and support to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning young people 24/7. The Trevor Project aims to end suicide among LGBTQIA+ youth.

Trans Lifeline – Trans Lifeline’s hotline is a peer support phone service run by trans people for trans and questioning individuals. Its goal is to connect trans people to community support and resources. Call 1-877-565-8860 .

BlackLine – BlackLine is a 24-hour hotline for the Black, Black LGBTQIA+, Brown, Native and Muslim community. However, no one will be turned away from the Hotline. The purpose of the BlackLine is to provide individuals with an anonymous and confidential avenue to report negative, physical, and inappropriate contact with police and vigilantes, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Call 1 (800) 604-5841 .

DeQH Hotline – DeQH provides confidential support for South Asian lesbian, gay, bi, queer trans, non-binary, questioning individuals in the U.S. from trained South Asian LGBQ/TGNB+ peer support volunteers. Call (908) 367-3374.

