Warning: Descriptions and images of the Club Q shooting may be distressing to some readers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Courts have released the following exhibits submitted during the preliminary hearing for the suspect of a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

The following images were entered by the 4th Judicial District Attorney and public defender. They are now unsuppressed by the Court.

The exhibits above show the aftermath of the Club Q shooting and surveillance footage of the suspect of the Club Q shooting entering the nightclub shortly before midnight on Nov. 19, 2022.

The images above show ammunition and firearm parts among other items that were found during the execution of a search warrant of the alleged Club Q shooter’s apartment.

The images above were entered by the suspect’s public defender. The exhibits show the suspect socializing at Club Q in the months prior to the shooting. Prescribed medication shown above were to treat disorders such as schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, anti-psychotic medication, depression, heroin addiction, mood stabilizers, and more.

The images also show signs of the alleged shooter taking drugs shortly before the shooting. During the first day of the preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the defense confirmed the suspect had consumed, “six tabs of Xanax, three Adderall, four grams of cocaine and two grams of free-based cocaine.”

It is the policy of FOX21 News to name the suspect of a mass shooting incident once and to show their image once. FOX21 News will refrain from doing so after the first instance, so as not to glorify their actions. Any articles on our website from outside sources may not reflect this policy.