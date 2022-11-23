(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An annual community Thanksgiving meal that is usually held at Club Q will still go on as planned, but at a different location.

Every year, the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire (UCPPE), the oldest LGBTQ+ organization in Southern Colorado, hosts a Thanksgiving meal for community members who don’t have a family of their own or who wish to celebrate with their chosen family. The dinner is usually held at Club Q, but due to the tragic events of Nov. 19, the organization said the event will move to the Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church, to provide a warm and welcoming meal for those who are hurting.

Local restaurants including Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, Red Gravy, Oskar Blues, and La Burla Bee are also stepping up to provide food for the meal.

“It means the world to me and a lot of people in our community,” said Steven Grantham, Reigning Emperor, United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire. “It’s something that needed to continue, especially right now. If we weren’t able to continue this, it would just mean that they won and we’re not going to back down.”

The event will take place on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24 starting at 4 p.m. at Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church, 1102 S 21st Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904. The event is free and open to all members of the community who wish to attend.

UCPPE said anyone is welcome to bring a dish to share, but it is in no way a requirement to attend. Anyone who would like to make monetary donations to help support UCPPE can find more information on their website, UCPPE.org.