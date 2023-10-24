(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Club Q has announced plans to change the name and location of its venue after its doors have remained closed since the tragic shooting on Nov. 19, 2022, where five people were killed and several others were injured.

For the past 11 months, Club Q has been hearing the perspectives of survivors, victims’ families, and the greater community and said the voices have been strong in that Club Q must return, but that returning to the building too soon will hinder their healing process.

According to Club Q, the decision was made to not open the club at the old location, believing the best way forward would be to open at a new location.

The new location will be inside the historic Satellite Hotel, located at 411 Lakewood Circle, near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road, and will be known as ‘The Q.’

“We fully recognize that Club Q and this community has never been a building or location. It’s composed of tens of thousands of people of all walks of life coming together to celebrate love and acceptance,” wrote Club Q. “This Club Q community has continued to carry on with strength and resilience, even while the doors have remained closed.”

The new venue will hopefully provide healing and be a part of rebuilding the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ community, according to Club Q which emphasized the importance of safe venues.

“We will provide a safe, affirming, and inclusive space to everyone,” wrote Club Q which added the new space will have a variety of shows, including drag shows and other entertainment options such as karaoke, bingo, trivia, and arcade-style video games.

Employees of Club Q are being offered the opportunity to join ‘The Q,’ as the business works to build the team. “When Club Q was closed in November, our employees were suddenly without work,” wrote Club Q. “The Q will be managed and operated by survivors of the shooting.”

Club Q said the old location is in the final approval process for a permanent memorial and construction is expected to begin soon.

More details are expected to be announced at a later date.