(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Leaders with the City of Colorado Springs are marking one year since the Club Q shooting, and offering words of encouragement and reflection for those impacted, and the community.

In a press release, the City paused to remember the five lives lost on Nov. 19, 2022: Daniel Aston (he/him), Kelly Loving (she/her), Derrick Rump (he/him), Ashley Paugh (she/her) and Raymond Green Vance (he/him).

Local leaders reflected on the tragedy and offered their hope for the future of our community.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade

“One year since tragedy struck Club Q, and our hearts are still heavy. As we reflect and grieve, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our LGBTQ+ community, with all the survivors, and with the family members of the five people who lost their lives that night; five lives lost much too soon. As we look to Thanksgiving just next week, there are five empty seats that will never be filled at those dinner tables. There are no words that can comprehend that loss. We are Colorado Springs. Hate has no home in our city, and we stand united in providing support to our community in this journey of healing and growth.”

City Councilmember Nancy Henjum

“As we mark one year since the horrific tragedy that took place in our city, I continue to call upon our community to stand together in love. Five beautiful lives were stolen from us, and countless others will be forever recovering. We must continue to support one another, especially our friends and neighbors in the LGBTQ+ community. Love will always beat hate. Love will always win!”

Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez

“It has been one year since the tragic events of November 19, 2022. That night we lost five members of our community; 18 more were injured and countless lives were changed forever. Now, one year later we remember those we lost – Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green Vance, and Daniel Aston. In honoring their memories, we celebrate the light they brought to their families, friends, and our entire community. I know no words will ease the pain and suffering so many are dealing with. Understanding that healing will be ongoing, everyone at the Colorado Springs Police Department is committed to offering strength and support through it all.”

Fire Chief Randy Royal

“The members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department acknowledge the solemn 1-year mark of the tragic Club Q incident. From our staff members who were directly involved, and our department as a whole, we are all saddened when an event like this so negatively impacts innocent lives and directs hate toward others. We would like to share that our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those directly involved, their families, and the specific community that was in any way impacted.”