(COLORADO) — The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) started collecting donations for the victims and those impacted by the Club Q shooting on Sunday, Nov. 20 and has released the first two disbursements.

The first disbursement took place on Nov. 20 when CHF released $50,000 to Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA).CHF said this took place less than 24 hours after the shooting. COVA supports travel and the immediate needs of the families of the victims and people directly impacted by the shooting.

The second disbursement happened on Monday, Nov. 21. CHF released $195,000 in cash disbursements to the surviving families whose loved ones died and the victims who were injured.

CHF said they will release more funds “based on the collection of donations and the identification of needs of those directly impacted by this tragedy in coordination with our coordinating organizations, including our important partners in the LGBTQIA+ community.”