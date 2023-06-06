(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Centura Health said it will waive any remaining medical expenses for Club Q survivors who were treated at Penrose Hospital.

Seven people were treated at Penrose following the shooting in November. Centura Health said in a statement that the move comes in the hope of relieving a burden from victims who have already endured so much.

Read Centura’s full statement below:

We are loving neighbors helping loving neighbors and real people serving real people. When a tragedy impacts one of our beloved communities, we feel the effect and heart ache as neighbors, colleagues, and caregivers. As a mission-based, not-for-profit health system, Centura Health wanted to lift the burden of any remaining medical expenses from the care patients received at Penrose Hospital from the Club Q incident. Our Patient Services team partnered with the seven individuals we cared for to help them understand what this decision meant for them personally. We believe medically necessary health care services should be accessible to all, regardless of age, gender, geographic location, cultural background, physical mobility or ability to pay. Centura Health

FOX21 News has reached out to UCHealth, which cared for the other victims, to inquire if they will be doing something similar.