(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bubba’s 33 restaurants in Colorado Springs and Aurora will host a fundraising day on Nov. 30 to help raise money for the Colorado Healing Fund, a relief fund that is being utilized to help the victims and impacted families of the Club Q shooting.

The restaurant chain said 100% of profits earned on Wednesday, Nov. 30 will be donated to the Colorado Healing Fund.

If you can’t make it out to Bubba’s 33 for the fundraiser, you can still help the victims of the Club Q shooting by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org, or visiting GoFundMe’s verified list of campaigns for victims and their families.

The fundraiser will take place for the duration of Bubba’s operating hours on Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at their Colorado Springs location, 5807 Constitution Avenue. The Aurora location’s operating hours are 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.