British prosecutors: Club Q suspect linked to terrorist

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A British man who posted racist videos calling for the “total extermination of subhumans,” also apparently shared links of the alleged Club Q shooter preparing to carry out the attacks in Colorado Springs, per the British Broadcast Company (BBC).

Courtesy of Derbyshire Police

According to the article, Daniel Harris, 19, was given an 11-and-a-half-year sentence after he was found guilty of terrorism offenses. During the sentencing, Judge Patrick Field KC said Harris, “created a series of videos” where he “glorified mass murderers” and “encouraged other people to emulate them” having “provided specific instructions,” stated BBC.

“You intended to encourage terrorism, and it’s plain that what was being encouraged was lethal, racist and anti-Semitic violence, as well as violence against the gay community,” Judge Field stated.

The judge also cited repeated “vile antisemitic, racist, misogynistic and homophobic views,” expressed in Harris’ far-right videos, which were shared by Payton Gendron, who is accused of shooting and killing 10 Black people and wounding three others at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

During a trial in December 2022, Harris was convicted of five counts of encouraging terrorism and one count of possession of material for terrorist purposes.

At the trial, the Manchester Crown Court found connections between Harris and the alleged Club Q shooter, who killed five people and injured 18 others on Nov. 19, 2022. Harris posted videos on a website with links that appeared to show the suspected Club Q shooter preparing to carry out the attacks, according to BBC.

A statement from Howard Black, Spokesperson for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office read, “I have no firsthand knowledge of their prosecution. It would not be appropriate for me to discuss any details as we are engaged in an active prosecution.”

The Manchester Crown Court also heard that Harris was producing videos after he had been sentenced for defacing a memorial in Manchester of George Floyd. According to BBC, videos posted online encouraged the Christchurch mosque shootings, the killer of MP Jo Cox and other far-right figures.

“I have no hesitation in coming to the conclusion that you are highly dangerous,” said Judge Fields.

Det Insp Chris Brett, from Counter-Terrorism Policing in the East Midlands, said Harris was behind “a concerted effort to generate a following and influence people.” The department also stated that while efforts were made to support Harris in the case he was groomed, “the extent of his views and intentions were exposed through his continued efforts to post and create online content of an extreme nature throughout.”

The BBC stated, Harris was deemed not to have been groomed, “rather his provocative words and inflammatory films were potentially radicalizing others,” according to Brett.

Others who welcomed the sentencing said the decision was made to ensure the safety of the wider public, said BBC.

Harris from Glossop in Derbyshire will serve his sentence in a young offenders institution and serve an additional three years on an extended license once released, per BBC.