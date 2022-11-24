(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Nov. 26, more than 30 local breweries are banding together to donate portions of their sales to help support the victims of the Club Q shooting.

“Our hearts still ache for the LGBTQ+ community and all those affected by the Club Q tragedy that occurred in our city on Saturday,” said Bristol Brewing Company on Facebook.

30 local breweries, cideries, taprooms, and restaurants have pledged to donate a portion of their sales to the Colorado Healing Fund, which is the official channel through which the city is encouraging people to donate.

Participating breweries:

  • 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 Brewery and Cidery ($2 per pint) – 5859 Palmer Park Blvd
  • 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (TBD) – 1007 S Tejon St
  • 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 (TBD) – 114 N Tejon St Suite 100
  • 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 (TBD) – 11590 Black Forest Rd #50,
  • 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (25% of beer sales) – 1604 S Cascade Ave
  • 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐬 ($2 per pint) – 318 E Colorado Ave
  • 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐬 ($1 per pint) – 702 W Colorado Ave
  • 𝐂𝐨𝐠𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 ($2 per pint) – 3858 Village 7 Rd
  • 𝐅𝐇 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬 ($1 per pint) – 2490 N Powers, Frontage Rd
  • 𝐅𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨 (TBD) – 2845 Ore Mill Rd #1
  • 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 (TBD) – 2727 N Cascade Ave #123
  • JAKS (TBD) – 11860 Stapleton Dr, Peyton
  • 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜 (TBD) – 320 S Weber St
  • 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝 (25% of overall sales) – 2458 Montebello Square Dr
  • 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐱 ($2 per pint) – 429 E Pikes Peak Ave
  • 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (TBD) – 1213 N Circle Dr
  • 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝟏𝟎𝟖 (TBD) – 2402 Waynoka Rd
  • 𝐎𝐂𝐂 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 ($2 per pint) – 2316 W Colorado Ave
  • 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬 𝐧 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 ($2 per pint) – 4005 Tutt Blvd
  • 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐨𝐧 ($2 per pint) – 2 E Pikes Peak Ave
  • 𝐏𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐤 (TBD) –  1756 Lake Woodmoor Dr
  • 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 ($1 per pint) – 445 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd
  • 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐠(TBD) – 2323 Garden of the Gods Rd
  • 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 ($1 per pint) – 521 S Tejon St
  • 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 ($1 per pint) – 77 S 7th St
  • 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐚𝐝 ($1 per pint) – 2028 Sheldon Ave
  • 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (TBD) – 1466 Garden of the Gods Rd
  • 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 ($2 per pint) – 3629 Star Ranch Rd
  • 𝐖𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐨 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 ($2 per pint) – 5158 Centennial Blvd
  • 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐠 (TBD) – 2117 Templeton Gap Rd