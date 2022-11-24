(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Nov. 26, more than 30 local breweries are banding together to donate portions of their sales to help support the victims of the Club Q shooting.
“Our hearts still ache for the LGBTQ+ community and all those affected by the Club Q tragedy that occurred in our city on Saturday,” said Bristol Brewing Company on Facebook.
30 local breweries, cideries, taprooms, and restaurants have pledged to donate a portion of their sales to the Colorado Healing Fund, which is the official channel through which the city is encouraging people to donate.
Participating breweries:
- 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 Brewery and Cidery ($2 per pint) – 5859 Palmer Park Blvd
- 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (TBD) – 1007 S Tejon St
- 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 (TBD) – 114 N Tejon St Suite 100
- 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 (TBD) – 11590 Black Forest Rd #50,
- 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (25% of beer sales) – 1604 S Cascade Ave
- 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐬 ($2 per pint) – 318 E Colorado Ave
- 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐬 ($1 per pint) – 702 W Colorado Ave
- 𝐂𝐨𝐠𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 ($2 per pint) – 3858 Village 7 Rd
- 𝐅𝐇 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬 ($1 per pint) – 2490 N Powers, Frontage Rd
- 𝐅𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨 (TBD) – 2845 Ore Mill Rd #1
- 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 (TBD) – 2727 N Cascade Ave #123
- JAKS (TBD) – 11860 Stapleton Dr, Peyton
- 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜 (TBD) – 320 S Weber St
- 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝 (25% of overall sales) – 2458 Montebello Square Dr
- 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐱 ($2 per pint) – 429 E Pikes Peak Ave
- 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (TBD) – 1213 N Circle Dr
- 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝟏𝟎𝟖 (TBD) – 2402 Waynoka Rd
- 𝐎𝐂𝐂 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 ($2 per pint) – 2316 W Colorado Ave
- 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬 𝐧 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 ($2 per pint) – 4005 Tutt Blvd
- 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐨𝐧 ($2 per pint) – 2 E Pikes Peak Ave
- 𝐏𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐤 (TBD) – 1756 Lake Woodmoor Dr
- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 ($1 per pint) – 445 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd
- 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐠(TBD) – 2323 Garden of the Gods Rd
- 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 ($1 per pint) – 521 S Tejon St
- 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 ($1 per pint) – 77 S 7th St
- 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐚𝐝 ($1 per pint) – 2028 Sheldon Ave
- 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (TBD) – 1466 Garden of the Gods Rd
- 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 ($2 per pint) – 3629 Star Ranch Rd
- 𝐖𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐨 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 ($2 per pint) – 5158 Centennial Blvd
- 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐠 (TBD) – 2117 Templeton Gap Rd