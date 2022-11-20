(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Community members wanting to help injured victims of the Club Q shooting Saturday night on Nov. 19 can make an appointment with Vitalant to make blood donations.

Vitalant sent approximately 70 additional units of blood and blood products to hospitals in response to the shooting overnight and stands ready to provide additional blood products if requested.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones in this terrible tragedy,” said Vitalant in a statement sent to FOX21 News. “It’s the blood on the shelves, generously donated in the days and weeks prior, that helps save lives in an emergency.”

Vitalant added that blood donations are needed every day. Community members are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood in the coming days and weeks ahead to help ensure it is available for all types of emergencies and everyday patient needs.

You can make an appointment at one of Vitalant’s ten Colorado donation centers or any area blood drive. To make an appointment, donors can use the Vitalant app, visit www.vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL (84825).

“We want to make sure they have a spot when they arrive, so appointments are encouraged,” stated Vitalant.