(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The organizers of Pikes Peak Pride have placed four billboards across Colorado Springs to honor the five lives lost in the Club Q tragedy.

The Billboards all say “We Remember,” with a list of the five victims’ names; Ashley Paugh (She/Her), Raymond Green Vance (He/Him), Kelly Loving (She/Her), Daniel Aston (He/Him), and Derrick Rump (He/Him).

Photos courtesy of the victim’s families

The billboards have been placed in the following locations: