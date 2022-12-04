(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A court hearing for the suspect in the deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

The suspect, 22, is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding 19 others at Club Q on Saturday, Nov. 19. The alleged shooter is charged with five counts of murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes, according to court documents.

A formal filing of charges will be given for the suspect during Tuesday’s hearing, said the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Judge Michael McHenry will preside over the court proceeding, per court documents.

In an interview with FOX21, the owner of the LGBTQ nightclub said there is a future for the nightclub that will continue serving as a safe space for the LGBTQ community after the mass shooting. Club Q founder and Co-owner, Matthew Haynes, stated that Club Q has been a center of love and support for the LGBTQ community for over 20 years.

When asked what rebuilding looks like, Haynes said maybe the club will have community rooms, but overall there’s a story to be told and it’s important to remember that story is not the gunman, but what happens afterward.