(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office released a statement regarding the investigation into the deadly Club Q shooting that claimed the lives of five people and injured 18 others Saturday night on Nov. 19.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting and taken into custody, according to the DA’s Office.

At this stage of the investigation, the DA’s office is serving in a support role as the case unfolds. In the coming days, the case will officially transfer to the DA’s Office whose team will work closely with law enforcement to identify all suspects and determine the appropriate level of charges.

“Every person, regardless of who they are, have the right to be secure from fear and physical harm, and actions taken to strike fear in specific communities will not be tolerated,” said the DA’s Office “This is particularly true for communities that have been maligned, harassed, and targeted by persons or groups intending to intimidate and cause harm to members of those communities.”

Representatives from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are in coordination to ensure the investigation is thorough and for the eventual prosecution effort to be both fair and firm, per the DA’s Office. The DA also added that law enforcement partners are working closely with the victims, and victims’ family members to achieve justice.

“This act appears to have been carried out by one person, and it does not define this community,” stated the DA’s Office.

Women and men of the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department, and American Medical Response were commended for their prompt response to the scene of the deadly shooting.