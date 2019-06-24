Christina Dawidowicz is a digital reporter for FOX21 News.

Born an Air Force brat, Christina has had the opportunity to live around the world from Iceland, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

Christina attended the University of Arizona, graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism with minors in communication and marketing.

She interned at the CBS and FOX affiliates in Tucson, Arizona before getting her first job in broadcast journalism working behind the scenes at Tucson News Now in the operations department.

A year later, she left for Midland, TX to begin her career as a multimedia journalist at the ABC affiliate, KMID.

When she isn’t working, you can find her spending time with friends, or keeping up with the latest entertainment news.