Cheryl Hwang

Cheryl is a Chicago native who lived half of her childhood in South Korea.

The news bug got her when she went to college in Chicago but being involved in TV in some way has always been her dream.

While in college she was nominated for two regional student Emmys for her work in news.

She originally started out as a production assistant and producer for a Korean news station in Chicago.

She them moved out to Kearney, Nebraska where she worked as a Multimedia Journalist.

Telling stories and producing newscasts is a true passion.

She is super excited to be a part this amazing Morning News Team at FOX21 and bring a little joy to your living room with your daily dose of local news.

When she is not producing a podcast about women empowerment in her personal time, she also enjoys working out, going on adventures, and playing with her newly adopted calico cat.