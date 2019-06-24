Carly Moore joined the FOX21 News team in June 2017. She is a proud Colorado native who grew up in Pueblo.

Her news career began in the fall of 2014. She’s a Colorado girl through and through and started working as web producer at FOX31 Denver. Then headed over to the Western Slope to be a news reporter for KKCO and KJCT.

She even got her start interning at Rocky Mountain PBS and FOX31 Denver. She graduated with her Journalism degree from the University of Denver (Sorry Colorado College fans).

Though Colorado is home, Carly loves traveling and has even put her Spanish skills to the test living in Seville, Spain for a semester during college.

When Carly is not working, you can find her at the top of a 14er, plowing through powder on her skis, or planning new adventures.

Her favorite part about her job is meeting new people, learning something new everyday and listening to a little piece of someone’s life story.

If you have a story that needs to be told, contact Carly.