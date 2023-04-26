(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, Inc. will be holding a job fair for more than 1000 positions across 19 lodges in North America, including in Colorado Springs.

Positions include; entertainment ambassador, culinary lead, lifeguard, security attendant, and more.

The event will be held at the Great Wolf Lodge, located at 9494 Federal Drive, on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can text GWLO to 2500 to schedule an interview. To preview open positions click on the link above.