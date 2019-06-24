Brandon Thompson

Brandon is a Colorado Native and has lived in just about every area of Colorado. He comes to FOX21 News from Grand Junction after growing up in the Denver Suburbs, attending Chatfield Senior High.

He started his career at KREX 5 News in Grand Junction where he started intern during his time at Colorado Mesa University, and worked his way to become the evening anchor. He is a Society of Professional Journalist Top of the Rockies award winner for his work covering a fatal mudslide in Collbran, Colorado.

Brandon has a passion for politics–covering state and local government, the 2016 presidential election, campaigns and always asking tough questions to the people we trust to run our government. He hopes his stories teach people about the decisions being made affecting their lives in a way they will care about and understand. Brandon also believes covering things like energy, the environment, business, the economy, and military issues are vitally important for people to know about.

Don’t be surprised if you see Brandon and his dog, Lana, out on the trails around Colorado Springs. He loves to get outside on the slopes and on the trails to enjoy everything in our great state! If you see him around, he’ll love to chat about the Broncos, Nuggets or any story people think is worth covering.