Brandon Seffrood joined FOX21 News as a photojournalist in April 2020.

Brandon was born and raised in the small town of Monroe, Wisconsin, known for its cheese, and worked many odd jobs before graduating from University of Wisconsin – Platteville with a B.S. in Media Studies.

Before coming to Colorado Springs, Brandon worked at WFRV Channel 5, a sister station to FOX21, in Green Bay, WI.

His passion for photography grew from taking still pictures with his father’s SLR camera when he was a child with his interests evolving into video as he grew older.

Brandon loves movies, his dog and cat, video gaming, and all things tech.