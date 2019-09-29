Interactive: Day-by-day look at the BorderReport.com Tour along US-Mexico border

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — A crew of six multi-media journalists, producers and content editors from Nexstar Media Group’s Border Report is currently taveling in a specialized vehicle on a 1,995-mile trek along the Southwest border all the way to Brownsville, Texas.

The 10-day journey along the border tracks the construction of the U.S. border wall with Mexico, as well as reports on communities and people who are affected by immigration issues along the U.S. Southwest border in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

The tour is designed to avoid politics and deliver objective stories about everyday people who live, work and travel along the U.S.-Mexico border.

You can check out an interactive, day-by-day look at the trip below (CAN’T SEE THE INTERACTIVE MAP? CLICK HERE):

The crew is reporting from Nexstar’s newest multi-camera IP vehicle that allows the team to livestream on the road to document the trip, and create exposure on Nexstar’s websites and social media to a national audience. The vehicle is equipped with several cameras, inside and out, including infrared cameras for night vision reporting.

The Border Tour team will travel in Nexstar’s newest multi-camera IP vehicle. (Border Report Photos/Sandra Sanchez).





The team is continuously generating digital first and broadcast content, and producing stories and live reports at each stop along the way. All reports are available on BorderReport.com. The team is also tweeting photos and stories with the hashtag #BorderReport.

The tour furthers the mission of BorderReport.com to provide real-time delivery of stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico, Nexstar officials said.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border