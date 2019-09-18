Art installation turns part of border fence into playground

SUNLAND PARK, NM (BorderReport.com) — A California architect’s art installation is turning the U.S. – Mexico Border into a playground.

The portion of the Anapra border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico is being called the ‘Teeter-Totter Wall.”

One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture #teetertotterwall #seesaw #subibaja

The wall was turned into a fulcrum for a handful of colorful pink see-saws by the artist, Ronald Rael, NBC reported.

Rael hopes it helps remind people that children and adults on both sides of the border are connected in meaningful ways and that actions on one side of the border have a direct consequence on the other side.

