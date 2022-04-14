FOX21 Blood Drive 2022

Join us on April 22
COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News and Vitalant are once again teaming up for a blood drive this month, all to help local health agencies navigate a national blood shortage. This year, USA Wrestling is also joining in the effort, to help make it as successful as possible.
Here’s what you need to know
FOX21 Morning News & USA Wrestling Blood Drive
In partnership with Vitalant
Friday, April 22
5:00 AM – 10:00 AM
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum
Data shows one in seven people who enter a hospital will require blood. Furthermore, every two seconds, someone needs blood.
How Blood is Used: Why Your Donations Matters – Download
This event will allow participants to give blood that will be used locally for transfusions, organ transplants, research, and trauma-related incidents.
Check your eligibility to donate here.
If you can’t make this event, but you still want to help, check out these other dates to donate!