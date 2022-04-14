FOX21 Blood Drive 2022

Join us on April 22

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News and Vitalant are once again teaming up for a blood drive this month, all to help local health agencies navigate a national blood shortage. This year, USA Wrestling is also joining in the effort, to help make it as successful as possible.

Here’s what you need to know

FOX21 Morning News & USA Wrestling Blood Drive

In partnership with Vitalant

Friday, April 22

5:00 AM – 10:00 AM

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

#DidYouKnow: BLOOD FACTS

Data shows one in seven people who enter a hospital will require blood. Furthermore, every two seconds, someone needs blood.

How Blood is Used: Why Your Donations Matters – Download

This event will allow participants to give blood that will be used locally for transfusions, organ transplants, research, and trauma-related incidents.

Vitalant: The Impact Download

Check your eligibility to donate here.

If you can’t make this event, but you still want to help, check out these other dates to donate!