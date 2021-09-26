Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Coronavirus
Economic and Housing Update
Top Stories
FOX21 and Vitalant will hold Blood Drive to support local health agencies; sign up here
Top Stories
Fire inside California bridge reveals person was living inside
Nature’s Educators, Colorado Healing Acres to host fundraiser Oct. 2
Pikes Peak Library District celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Kidscasters
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Overtime
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
FOXFEST 2021
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
BestReviews
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
SHOWTIME 2021
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Loving Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Blood Drive 2021
FOX21 and Vitalant will hold Blood Drive to support local health agencies; sign up here
Vitalant Calls for Donations During National Blood Donation Week