Black Forest Fire Rescue honors ten years of resilience

(BLACK FOREST, Colo.) — Saturday, June 10, a Black Forest remembrance ceremony was held nearly ten years after the fire started.

our community stood united to commemorate a decade since the devastating blaze.

The Event was held at the Black Forest Community Center with Congressman Doug Lamborn being the keynote speaker.

“What’s been amazing in the ten years since then, is how everyone has come together… Some are still challenged or working through the whole process, but there’s been a lot of recovery and a lot of healing and that’s what we were remembering today,” said Congressman Lamborn.

Lamborn said he will continue to work in legislature on forest management to prevent future destructive fires. He plans to work with first responders to make sure there is money for training and to let them know they are supported.

“Together, we celebrated the incredible spirit and determination that led to the successful rebuilding of our beloved Black Forest,” said Black Forest Fire Rescue.