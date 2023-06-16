(BLACK FOREST, Colo.) — They are rebuilding a life and reforesting their land, ten years later.

As we continue to look back on the Black Forest Fire, a man who lost his home describes the moments he and his family raced to evacuate, and how the folks of Black Forest make the community such a special place.

“We knew with a high degree of confidence that we were most likely going to lose our home,” said homeowner, Nate Dowden.

Dowden was at work in Colorado Springs when the plume of smoke started rising.

Dowden said, “I believe I got the call probably around 1:00. So immediately, I left my office in town and headed out to the forest to head home.”

About an hour later, he pulled into his neighborhood to a rush of responders.

“My wife had already started to get animals loaded, get things underway to evacuate, and then we proceeded to hurriedly get as much done, as much loaded and packed as we could in the brief time we had available,” said Dowden.

He says the roar of the flames could be heard coming down the hill towards their home in the last moments it would stand. Two days later, he returned to see everything gone.

Dowden said, “Honestly, the first thought was, ‘Wow, everything we owned has now been consumed by fire.’ It really makes you pause and say, ‘What is the next step we need to do?’ First step being take care of your family, take care of your kids, take care of your spouse, take care of your neighbors.”

The Dowdens rebuilt and reforested, and despite the fire’s destruction, it reinforced their love for the place they call home.

“I think the overwhelming majority of folks in Black Forest, both those that were here before the fire and those that have come, recognize what an incredibly special place and community Black Forest is and strive to continue that legacy,” said Dowden.

Dowden currently serves as Board Chair for the Black Forest Fire Rural Protection District Board of Directors.