So, without further ado, let us honor these local favorites who have truly set the bar high and made a lasting impact on Southern Colorado. Top Choice Inspectors Inc. takes the gold for Best of The Best in Southern Colorado Real Estate!

Top Choice Inspectors has been serving southern Colorado for five years, from Cañon City all the way up to North Denver, encompassing most of the Front Range. They offer buyer inspections, listing inspections, state-licensed radon testing, sewer inspections, mold, asbestos, lead, water, and well flow inspection tests. At the end of the inspection, you will receive your report—so same-day inspection reports.

We thank all of our past clients, current clients, and colleagues for continuing to support our company. Without your support, we couldn’t have won this prestigious award. Isaac Amabile, Home Inspector with Top Choice Inspectors

