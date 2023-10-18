(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — FOX21 and Loving Living Local are excited to announce the winners of the 2023 Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Awards. These awards aim to recognize local favorites for their exceptional services in our community.

Skirted Heifer has been dominating the burger scene in Colorado Springs since 2014. Now, they can proudly add Southern Colorado’s Best of The Best to their ever-growing collection of accolades. They’ve struck gold once again, proving that their burgers are truly in a league of their own.

Skirted Heifer is starting to approach its 10th year in service, and the same passion for creating homemade food with scratch recipes is the reason we stand apart from the competition. You can taste the home-cooked goodness.

Winning the best burger means everything to us. It’s a title that we are proud that we are still upholding every year. Every year, the competition becomes tougher, and the quality of arrivals always increases. We have always strive to set the bar for excellence in terms of quality and service. Kevin Megyeri, Owner, Skirted Heifer

Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best results are based 100% on the public’s nominations and votes. For a complete list of winners, visit fox21news.com/botb.