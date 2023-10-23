(SPONSORED) — FOX21 and Loving Living Local are excited to announce the winners of the 2023 Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Awards. These awards aim to recognize local favorites for their exceptional services in our community.

Platte Furniture has been serving Colorado Springs for 45 years!

They were voted Best of the Best in the Furniture store category! Kyle Kelly, Owner of Platte Furniture appeared on Loving Living Local to accept the award.

Platte Furniture is Colorado’s largest used furniture store. They deal with a lot of liquidations, which are online returns. Customers can purchase like-new furniture at half the price.

For more information go online to www.plattefurniture.com.