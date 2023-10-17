(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — FOX21 and Loving Living Local are excited to announce the winners of the 2023 Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Awards. These awards aim to recognize local favorites for their exceptional services in our community.

Chef Franco Pisani, owner of Paravicini’s, has just the right recipe for success when it comes to preparing the finest Italian cuisine in Colorado Springs. Chef Franco expertly blends traditional family recipes with the freshest seasonal ingredients using contemporary Italian culinary concepts, that’s why he’s the Best of the Best!

For more information visit www.paravicinis.com.