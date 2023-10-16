(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — FOX21 and Loving Living Local are excited to announce the 2023 Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Awards winners. These awards aim to recognize local favorites’ exceptional services in our community.

So, without further ado, let us honor the winners who have truly set the bar high and made a lasting impact on Southern Colorado. Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region takes the gold for Best of The Best in Southern Colorado Non-profit!

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is a fantastic non-profit because of all the services it provides to the community, such as adoptions, veterinary services, lost & found pets, Animal Law Enforcement, their Trap-Neuter-Return program, and more.

Visit HSPPR.org for more information on volunteer opportunities and how to make a donation.

Thank you so much for your support and voting for HSPPR! We will continue to offer compassionate care to animals and support safe communities right here in Southern Colorado. Duane Adams, HSPPR President & CEO

Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best results are based 100% on the public’s nominations and votes. For a complete list of winners, visit fox21news.com/botb.