(SPONSORED) — FOX21 and Loving Living Local are excited to announce the winners of the 2023 Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Awards. These awards aim to recognize local favorites for their exceptional services in our community.

Viewers voted Tony’s Bar & Grill the Best of the Best! They are located in Downtown Colorado Springs and have been serving “you and your mom since 1999!”

Tony’s is famous for its Wisconsin-style food!

Check out their menu online at www.tonysdowntownbar.com.