Father and son team Trent and Gavin Urban from Wirenut Home Services came on Loving Living Local to receive the gold awards for best HVAC, electrician, and plumber voted by the Southern Colorado community.

Wirenut Home Services really goes beyond just doing home repairs for homeowners. They give back to the community in various ways as well. They pride themselves in being the most awarded and best-reviewed home service company in Southern Colorado, and it has also received the BBB’s Excellence in Customer Service Award a record eight times. Wirenut Home Services also offers a Lifetime Workmanship Guarantee on all of the work they do.

Wirenut Home Services started residential electrical work in 2005 after having a construction company before that. Since then, they’ve added HVAC services, plumbing services, along with sewer and drain services. The company grew significantly, meaning they can serve more customers at once which also allows them to give back to the community as well.

