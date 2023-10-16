(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — FOX21 and Loving Living Local are excited to announce the winners of the 2023 Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Awards. These awards aim to recognize local favorites for their exceptional services in our community.

The Best of the Best coffee award was given to Dutch Bros.

Operator of Dutch Bros Colorado Springs Bryan Gumpy brought in a wonderful selection fall menu options from cold brew to lattes and chai white coffee. The fall drinks are available through the end of October and then the Dutch Bros holiday drink menu will drop!

A typical visit at your local Dutch Bros location will feature upbeat music, energetic ‘broistas’ and outstanding speed, quality and service! There is something for everyone on the menu as well. They have signature Rebel energy drink, signature coffees, cold brews, teas, lemonades, sodas and smoothies! Did you know Dutch Bros also have a “secret menu” that has a bunch of different flavor combinations that can be ordered in any drink!

Dutch Bros currently have 45 open shops in Colorado and 13 in Colorado Springs, offering something for everyone this fall!