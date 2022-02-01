Judge grants change of venue request in Barry Morphew murder trial, body cam video released

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Accused murderer Barry Morphew and his defense team have been granted a change of venue request. The trial will now be heard in Fremont County, instead of Chaffee County, where the alleged crime occurred.

The defense teams filed the motion because they said too many people in Salida and Chaffee County are familiar with the case, making it difficult to find an impartial jury.

The prosecution argued the murder case should be held in the county where the alleged crime was committed, but they could not convince the judge.

Because of the judge’s decision, Morphew’s bond has been modified so that he can travel to Fremont County only for court and, if necessary, to spend the night. Morphew’s defense team wants to conduct their own investigation into the population of Fremont County and the saturation of the press and the court is granting them that time.

Huge search efforts and a large media presence convened in the area after Morphew’s wife, Suzanne, was reported missing over Mother’s Day Weekend of 2020. Her body was never found, and she is presumed dead.

Barry Morphew still faces first-degree murder charges in connection with Suzanne’s disappearance, with a trial date set in May. He is currently out on a $500,000 bond.

This photo provided by Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office shows Barry Morphew. Morphew was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, as the result of an ongoing investigation that has so far involved over 135 searches across Colorado and the interviews of over 400 people in multiple states, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A majority of the motions hearing on Tuesday was questioning former Colorado Bureau of Investigations Agent Joseph Cahill about when he was made aware of a DNA match from Suzanne’s car to sexual assault cases in both Arizona and Illinois and why he did not present this in the August preliminary hearing.

The defense is accusing investigators that they did not follow up on a significant lead because their sole focus was on Barry Morphew. The defense also claims the prosecution and investigators of hiding exculpatory evidence from them by not sharing investigators’ emails with DNA reports attached.

The prosecution admitted the emails were a mistake and last week sent more emails to the defense. They added they’ve handed over more than 50,000 pages of evidence.

Morphew was arrested nearly one year after Suzanne’s disappearance and charged with her murder. He also faces the following charges in connection to the case:

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

The District Attorney’s Office released the below body-worn camera footage in this investigation of Suzanne’s disappearance, such as when deputies first discovered her bike and when Barry Morphew first arrived at the scene.

Morphew has maintained his innocence in the weeks and months following Suzanne’s disappearance.

So far, the judge has not made a decision on the defense’s claims of the prosecution’s discovery violations. Judge Lama is expected to make a ruling in writing and it should be posted to the Fremont Cases of Interest page.

Morphew’s next court appearance will be Thursday, Feb. 10, in Fremont County, Colo.