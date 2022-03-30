COLORADO SPRINGS — There have been new developments in the upcoming Barry Morphew trial. Morphew is accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne, on Mother’s Day Weekend in 2020.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that a veterinarian, who had expected to testify about tranquilizers, will not be allowed to take the stand as an expert.

Prosecutors say they believe Suzanne Morphew was shot with a tranquilizer before she was killed. The sheath cap of a tranquilizer needle was discovered in the Morphews’ dryer in the days following her death.

According to court documents, the prosecution is calling 173 witnesses.

Morphew is facing the following charges in connection to this case:

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

Morphew’s trial is expected to start at the beginning of May.