FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The defense attorneys for the Chaffee County man accused of killing his wife in May of 2020 have filed another motion to dismiss the case, this time based on the presentation of false testimony at pretrial hearings.

Barry Morphew was arrested for first-degree murder on May 5, 2020, nearly a year after his wife, Suzanne Morphew, was reported missing. Her body has still not been found.

Morphew’s defense attorney provides a list of some of the topics of false testimony:

Reasons for Barry Morphew’s arrest

Falsifying CBI’s support for Morphew’s arrest

Reasons for removal of primary investigator CBI Agent Joseph Cahill

Presenting unsupported/false/undisclosed testimony regarding the CODIS matches at the Preliminary Hearing

Filing pleadings with false information

Judge Ramsey Lama has not dismissed the case, as of yet.

Morphew’s attorney Hollis Whitson, Iris Eytan

Another motion filed this month, suggests there also being a fourth CODIS hit connected to DNA found on the glovebox of Suzanne’s Range Rover. The three CODIS hits previously mentioned in court have connections to Arizona and Illinois but have been ruled out according to the prosecution. The court documents reveal the fourth CODIS hit is linked to Maryland and was allegedly not produced to the defense. This Maryland CODIS hit remains unresolved, according to the motion filed by the defense.

Morphew’s attorneys allege the prosecution has violated multiple discovery sanctions. They claim the prosecution has recently produced additional evidence that should have been produced months ago, showing a pattern of continuing violations.

Many of the 1,000 potential jurors have already received their jury summons. The trial is expected to begin at the beginning of May.

Morphew has maintained his innocence since Suzanne disappeared.