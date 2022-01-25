“It has been a hard and confusing time”: Barry Morphew’s daughters plead for court to allow their father to visit

Barry Morphew was released from Chaffee County Jail on bond on Sept. 20, 2021. He’s accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew. (Credit: KDVR)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — For the first time since their father, Barry Morphew, was arrested for the disappearance and murder of their mother, Suzanne, the couples’ two daughters addressed the court.

“It would be really such a blessing for our dad to be able to be with us,” Mallory Morphew said in a Chaffee County courtroom on Tuesday. “Because of our work schedule and driving over the pass in the winter. It would be really amazing for us. It has been a hard and confusing time and we’ve been struggling… grief and sadness. We are a family and we need each other. It would be a blessing for us to be a family and be together in the town over.”

The Morphew girls live in Gunnison and, per the terms of their father’s bond, he’s had to stay within the bounds of Chaffee County.

Judge Ramsey Lama agreed to that request, modifying the bond to allow Morphew to travel to Gunnison – during daylight hours only. His attorney noted Morphew is being tracked by a GPS monitoring system – and that there have been no issues with that system thus far.

However, the judge’s decision was not uncontested. Suzanne Morphew’s family wrote a letter to the judge stating they do not agree with a bond modification.

Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, and has been charged with first-degree murder after his wife, Suzanne, disappeared on Mother’s Day Weekend of the year prior. Her body has not been recovered and, in 2021, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said his “belief is that Suzanne is not alive.”

He also faces the following charges in connection to the case:

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

Morphew has consistently maintained his innocence in the months following Suzanne’s disappearance and, it seems, he’s also maintained the support of his children. Both girls have attended most court hearings, at times seen mouthing the words “I love you,” and making heart signs with their hands.

"We are a family and we need each other. It would be a blessing for us to be a family and be together in the town over."

“Thank you!” Barry Morphew cried when he heard the decision. A deputy walked tissues over to the Morphew girls, who were also in tears.

FOX21 New’s Lauren Scharf is in the courtroom for Tuesday’s hearing and will provide updates as she is available. Due to a court issue on Monday, no live Tweeting or reporting is allowed during the hearing.

