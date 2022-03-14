CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A petition is circulating right now regarding the Barry Morphew murder trial.



Morphew is accused of killing his wife Suzanne on the Mother’s Day weekend of 2020. On May 5th, 2021, Morphew was arrested nearly a year after his wife’s disappearance. Her body has not been found.



Judge Ramsey Lama has recently decided to disallow any testimony regarding domestic violence in the case. The arrest affidavit states that text messages from Suzanne indicating domestic abuse statements from one of the daughters and friends and family will not be admitted in trial.



The petition hopes the judge will remove himself from the case, and nearly 500 people have signed the petition.