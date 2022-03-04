FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — An organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse is questioning a judge’s decision to prevent evidence of allegations of domestic violence from being admitted in Barry Morphew’s murder trial.

In a letter provided by The Alliance Executive Director Shelley Schreiner, Schreiner underscored the importance of presenting potential pieces of evidence that suggest Suzanne Morphew was in an abusive relationship with her husband.

“We were really disappointed, and really concerned, about that decision because that arrest affidavit that has been available for a long time really showed examples of lethality factors,” Schreiner told FOX21. “From our perspective, admitting that evidence is really relevant. Even though they are just allegations and nothing has been proven, that’s the whole story.”

Factors in question include:

Barry Morphew threatened suicide in text messages to Suzanne

Firearms were present and unsecured in the home

Several examples of controlling and jealous behavior, including controlling finances and monitoring Suzanne’s phone usage

Text messages from Suzanne indicating that things were “getting tense” and escalating

Numerous attempts on Suzanne’s part to leave the relationship

“The general consensus from folks is that this is a pretty disappointing decision and that it would make sense for this evidence to be admitted into the trial,” Schreiner said. “We are trying to make sure that survivors perspectives and voices are being representatives.”

Schreiner told FOX21 that Judge Lama has yet to respond. In the meantime, The Alliance encourages members of the community to contact resources to get more information about topics like domestic violence.

To learn more about The Alliance and its mission, visit its website, call (719) 539-7347, or visit its office at 1055 E. Highway 50 in Salida.