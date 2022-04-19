CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has responded to the decision on Tuesday by a judge to dismiss murder charges against Barry Morphew.

In a press release, CCSO acknowledged the judge’s decision to dismiss the charges and expressed disappointment, along with a renewed resolve to find the body of Suzanne Morphew.

“While we are disappointed in the delay of the proceedings, we remain unwavering in our commitment to this investigation and the ultimate prosecution of Mr. Morphew,” said Sheriff John Spezze. “I stand behind the strong work of the investigators within the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the many law enforcement agencies involved and the strong case we have built. Above all else, we remain dedicated to seeking justice for Suzanne and her family.”

On a motion for dismissal from Linda Stanley, District Attorney for the 11th Judicial District, Fremont County District Judge Ramsey Lama dismissed the current case without prejudice. Had the charges been dismissed with prejudice, charges could not be refiled against Morphew, but the “without prejudice” distinction allows for the opportunity to refile.

The Morphew trial will not proceed as scheduled for April 28th, but future prosecution may be pursued pending further investigation.