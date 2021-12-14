Barry Morphew’s attorney asks for new judge in murder case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.– The case against Barry Morphew could have a new judge preside over the scheduled May trial.
Morphew is the man accused of killing his wife, Suzane Morphew. She went missing on Mother’s Day of 2020, however, her body has never been found. Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, on charges of first-degree murder.
In court on Tuesday, Morphew’s attorneys asked Judge Patrick Murphy to recuse himself from the case because of his friendship with a lawyer whose firm is representing Morphew’s alleged girlfriend Shoshona Darke.
The defense filed a motion late Monday, Dec. 13 to disqualify Judge Murphy from the case. Judge Murphy has presided over the case since the beginning. To read the motion for disqualification of Judge Murphy filed by the defense in its entirety, click here.
Judge Murphy will have a decision whether he will remain on the case or recuse himself on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m.
Judge Patrick Murphy recused himself in October from Shoshona Darke’s trespassing case at the former Morphew home. She is a potential witness in the Morphew case. Darke was mentioned in Morphew’s arrest affidavit as well.
Morphew hired two attorneys, Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen, to argue on his behalf.
He faces seven charges:
- Murder in the first degree
- Tampering with a deceased human body
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle
- Attempt to influence a public servant
- Forgery of Public Records
- Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense
Morphew’s trial is scheduled for May of 2022. He is currently out of jail on a $500,000 bond.