Barry Morphew’s attorney asks for new judge in murder case

FILE – Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is shown in this undated photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office. Morphew appeared in court Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, during the start of a four-day hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.– The case against Barry Morphew could have a new judge preside over the scheduled May trial.

Morphew is the man accused of killing his wife, Suzane Morphew. She went missing on Mother’s Day of 2020, however, her body has never been found. Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, on charges of first-degree murder.

In court on Tuesday, Morphew’s attorneys asked Judge Patrick Murphy to recuse himself from the case because of his friendship with a lawyer whose firm is representing Morphew’s alleged girlfriend Shoshona Darke.

The defense filed a motion late Monday, Dec. 13 to disqualify Judge Murphy from the case. Judge Murphy has presided over the case since the beginning. To read the motion for disqualification of Judge Murphy filed by the defense in its entirety, click here.

Judge Murphy will have a decision whether he will remain on the case or recuse himself on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

#BarryMorphew attorney Iris Eytan said she filed the motion after confirming an issue last Thursday. She is saying since Judge Patrick Murphy dismissed himself from #ShoshonaDarke case then he should for this case. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) December 14, 2021

Judge Patrick Murphy recused himself in October from Shoshona Darke’s trespassing case at the former Morphew home. She is a potential witness in the Morphew case. Darke was mentioned in Morphew’s arrest affidavit as well.

Judge Patrick Murphy recused himself from #ShoshonaDarke case in October for the above reason. The judge did not seem happy with the timing of the motion filed. His decision will be made on January 11 at 4:30 pm. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) December 14, 2021

Shoshona Darke

Courtesy: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office

Morphew hired two attorneys, Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen, to argue on his behalf.

He faces seven charges:

Morphew’s trial is scheduled for May of 2022. He is currently out of jail on a $500,000 bond.