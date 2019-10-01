Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Schriever AFB
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Making it a mission: a journey to end homelessness
Top Stories
Mom sentenced for deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm
Denver lawmakers raise tobacco purchasing age to 21
Air Force Academy cadet facing court martial on drug charges
Feds: Washington wildfire was started by men burning bees’ nest
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Overtime
The Big Game
Features
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Community
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Balloon Fiesta
Tourism hot spots in Albuquerque during Balloon Fiesta
Local pilot explains ‘Albuquerque Box’ phenomenon
Trolley rides available for Balloon Fiesta
Vendors setting up at Balloon Fiesta Park
Changes coming to Balloon Fiesta Park and Ride
More Balloon Fiesta Headlines
Volunteers help balloons take flight at Balloon Fiesta
The trio that keeps Balloon Fiesta successful for nearly 50 years
Albuquerque businesses prep for Balloon Fiesta
Balloon art exhibit opens at Balloon Museum
Crews to clear interstate weeds ahead of Balloon Fiesta
‘Glampers’ get to experience Balloon Fiesta in a different light
Balloon Fiesta heightens security ahead of this year’s event
‘X Marks the Spot’ program to return for Balloon Fiesta
Balloon Fiesta balloon will carry special message
Balloon Fiesta by the numbers
Trending Stories
Police seeking help locating persons of interest in Cañon City murder
Mom sentenced for deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm
Feds: Washington wildfire was started by men burning bees’ nest
Weather
Air Force Academy cadet facing court martial on drug charges