(iSeeCars) – Although the new car supply chain is steadily improving, new cars continue to be priced well above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). A new iSeeCars study found that the average new car price is 8.5 percent over MSRP, and some vehicles are priced well above this average. 

Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.

The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars
StateVehicle% Above MSRP$ Above MSRP
AlabamaPorsche Cayenne30.5%$25,580
AlaskaJeep Wrangler31.7%$12,597
ArizonaPorsche Taycan25.5%$27,292
ArkansasFord Maverick20.0%$5,652
CaliforniaMini Hardtop 2 Door24.0%$7,333
ColoradoMini Hardtop 2 Door28.7%$8,678
ConnecticutMini Hardtop 2 Door26.1%$7,771
DelawareMercedes-Benz GLB23.3%$9,751
FloridaPorsche 718 Boxster26.1%$22,220
GeorgiaMini Hardtop 2 Door28.9%$8,382
HawaiiFord Mustang34.3%$12,437
IdahoFord Maverick20.2%$5,188
IllinoisMini Hardtop 2 Door26.2%$7,961
IndianaPorsche Macan25.2%$16,431
IowaToyota Corolla Cross Hybrid23.8%$6,688
KansasLincoln Aviator24.0%$14,667
KentuckyToyota Corolla Cross Hybrid21.3%$5,972
LouisianaPorsche Taycan30.0%$30,102
MaineJeep Wrangler23.9%$9,655
MarylandMini Hardtop 2 Door26.6%$8,065
MassachusettsPorsche Taycan34.4%$32,595
MichiganMini Hardtop 2 Door26.9%$8,096
MinnesotaCadillac CT524.3%$10,770
MississippiChevrolet Camaro25.8%$9,456
MissouriMini Hardtop 2 Door30.0%$8,813
MontanaFord Maverick19.7%$5,714
NebraskaChevrolet Camaro25.8%$9,877
NevadaAston Martin DBX28.6%$55,935
New HampshireMini Hardtop 2 Door29.4%$8,432
New JerseyMini Hardtop 4 Door24.4%$7,225
New MexicoPorsche Cayenne27.7%$22,821
New YorkPorsche 718 Boxster24.3%$21,420
North CarolinaMini Hardtop 2 Door29.0%$8,761
North DakotaFord Maverick23.8%$6,077
OhioMini Hardtop 4 Door26.1%$7,723
OklahomaPorsche Cayenne30.6%$25,502
OregonMini Hardtop 2 Door30.7%$8,927
PennsylvaniaPorsche Taycan28.4%$28,598
Rhode IslandToyota Corolla Cross Hybrid23.3%$6,529
South CarolinaPorsche Macan28.6%$17,689
South DakotaJeep Wrangler19.1%$8,607
TennesseePorsche Taycan28.6%$27,256
TexasPorsche Taycan28.1%$31,755
UtahPorsche Macan25.6%$17,134
VermontFord Mustang22.0%$8,591
VirginiaMini Hardtop 2 Door27.0%$8,075
WashingtonMini Hardtop 2 Door29.1%$8,365
West VirginiaFord Bronco21.8%$9,978
WisconsinMini Hardtop 2 Door26.3%$8,084
WyomingJeep Gladiator17.4%$8,190
  • The Mini Hardtop 2 Door is the vehicle with the highest dealer markup in the most states with 14. 
  • The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Porsche Taycan, which is priced 34.4 percent above MSRP in Massachusetts.
  • Hybrid and electric vehicles each account for six vehicles on the list.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

New car buyers can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. The best way to avoid paying over sticker price is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced. Additionally, consumers in some cases can avoid markups by ordering directly from the manufacturer.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.4 million new car sales from December 2023. The average list prices of new cars, as well as the average of their MSRPs were aggregated by model. Heavy-duty vehicles and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis. The differences between average prices and average MSRP were expressed as percentage differences. 

About iSeeCars

iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, including the iSeeCars VIN Check report and Best Cars Rankings. iSeeCars has saved users over $408 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

