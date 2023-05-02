Toyota has confirmed a 6-speed manual transmission will be available on its 2024 Tacoma in the latest installment of the teaser campaign for the redesigned mid-size pickup truck.

In a photo released on Tuesday, Toyota revealed the three pedals of the manual-equipped version of its new Tacoma. An automatic will be offered as an alternative, possibly an 8-speed or 10-speed.

The availability of a manual will make the new Tacoma, just like the current generation, unique among its peers. Also unique in this segment will be an available hybrid powertrain, which Toyota confirmed for the 2024 Tacoma in April. The setup is expected to consist of a 2.4-liter turbo-4 paired with a single electric motor.

Toyota will also eventually offer an electric Tacoma, though timing is uncertain. The electric Tacoma was previewed in late 2021, when Toyota confirmed plans to launch 30 EVs across the Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is due at dealerships later this year. A new 4Runner SUV will follow shortly based on the Tacoma’s underpinnings. Those underpinnings are thought to be a shorter version of the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform found in the full-size Tundra, as well as the related Land Cruiser, Sequoia, and Lexus LX SUVs.

The styling of the 2024 Tacoma was revealed in January via patent drawings. There will be a clear evolution of the current generation’s themes, but with more pronounced features, particularly for the fender flares. The lights at both ends will be new and more closely resemble the design on the Tundra.

Extra-rugged versions are also planned. Previous teasers showed a Tacoma TRD Pro with Fox suspension, and a new Tacoma Trailhunter grade designed for fans of overlanding. The 2024 Tacoma will be the first production Toyota to feature the Trailhunter grade, which was previewed last fall on a concept.

