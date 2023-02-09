Ford CEO Jim Farley on Wednesday teased a high-performance concept version of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

Farley tweeted a photo of himself with Red Bull Racing F1 test driver Daniel Ricciardo pulling back the cover of the truck, clearly showing a Lightning headlight and what looks like a flared, Raptor-like front fender.

This is the second tease of the Lightning performance concept in as many weeks. On Feb. 3, while announcing its return to F1 racing with Red Bull in 2026, Ford released a graphic showing how it believes racing leads to winning products. One of the images was the outline of a yet-to-be-revealed electric pickup demonstrator. Ford didn’t attach the Lightning name to it, but this latest teaser essentially confirms the concept will be Lightning-based.

Ford has already shown a handful of high-performance EV demonstrators, including a Mustang Mach-E with seven electric motors producing a combined 1,400 hp, an electric Ford Supervan with 1,972 hp, and even a 1978 F100 restomod to show off the Eluminator electric crate motor.

Ford Strategic Global Motorsports Program

The production F-150 Lightning with the large 131-kwh extended-range battery pack produces 563 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque. Ford originally said the powertrain would propel the electric truck from 0-60 mph in the mid-four-second range. The production truck is quicker than originally advertised, with its 0-60 mph time coming in at less than 4.0 seconds. It’s quicker than a standard F-150 Raptor, and probably quicker than the supercharged V-8 F-150 Raptor R as well.

It’s unclear when the F-150 Lightning performance demonstrator will be revealed, how Ford plans to show it off, or if a production version is in the works. The electric Supervan concept has undergone high-speed testing at the Nürburgring. While a performance electric pickup wouldn’t be viable for the ‘Ring, a production version could be a straight-line thriller along the lines of the original gas-powered F-150 Lightning.

However, if a production version is in the plans, it likely wouldn’t arrive until the next generation of the Lightning, which will have a dedicated EV platform and is scheduled for a 2025 release.

