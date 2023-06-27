The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 sold out almost as quickly as it runs the quarter-mile. Barrett-Jackson auctioned off the last available build slot for a cool $700,000 at its New Orleans auction on June 24.

This was an auction not of the last Demon 170, but of the last possible opportunity to buy one new. The hammer price all goes to the Kristi House charity that is dedicated to eradicating child abuse and child sex trafficking. The money secures a spot in line for builds when production begins later this summer and earns the buyer the option of choosing custom paint to make this a one-of-one car. The MSRP is $96,666, but a $1,595 destination charge and $2,100 gas guzzler tax bring the effective base price to $100,361. The buyer will have to pay at least that amount as well, plus whatever the dealer decides to tack on.

Boasting four-figure horsepower, the Demon 170 is the seventh and final “Last Call” special edition, bringing an end to the current internal-combustion era for the Challenger coupe and its Dodge Charger sedan sibling. Production will be limited, but the exact number of units has to be determined.

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

At the Demon 170’s unveiling in Las Vegas earlier this year, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told Motor Authority that the company aims to build 3,000 Demon 170s for the U.S. and 300 for Canada, the same production numbers as the original Challenger SRT Demon. But production stops December 31 regardless of how many Demon 170s have been built, and between production constraints and the short time frame available, the final number could be fewer.

The Demon 170 is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that produces 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft of torque on E85 fuel. Filling the tank with premium fuel (E10) drops power output to 900 hp and 810 lb-ft. The engine can also run on any combination of the two. The Demon 170’s name references the 170-proof rating of E85.

Dodge has said the Demon 170 will do 0-60 mph in 1.66 seconds and pull 2.0 g off the line on a prepped surface without rollout. It also runs the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph, and its 60-foot time is 1.20 seconds.

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

The NHRA already gave the Demon 170 a violation letter for its ability to run a sub-nine-second quarter mile. Quarter-mile times under 10 seconds require a safety cage, and times below nine seconds mandate a parachute, which can result in a ban at NHRA-sanctioned events if those items are not added.

The V-8 will live on at Dodge for now, but not in muscle cars. Future Dodge performance models will be electric, as previewed by the Charger Daytona SRT Concept, and use platforms shared with other Stellantis brands.

Related Articles