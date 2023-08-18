Acura on Thursday teased a concept car that just may preview an electric third-generation NSX.

Following the debut of its 2024 ZDX electric SUV in California during 2023 Monterey Car Week, Acura presented a video containing glimpses of a concept car dubbed the Acura Electric Vision Design.

The concept is in the shape of a sleek supercar with a cab-forward design and what appears to be some wild aerodynamic elements at the rear. There are also camera stalks instead of traditional side mirrors, and a light bar at the rear sitting above a three-dimensional “ACURA” script, a motif common to modern Porsches. The Los Angeles-based Acura Design Studio was responsible for the concept’s design.

“Our Acura design team in Los Angeles is dreaming up the future of Acura Precision Crafted Performance in the EV era,” Dave Marek, Acura’s executive creative director, said in a statement. “This latest expression of an all-electric high-performance model is inspiring everyone in our studio to push the boundaries and we wanted to share the fun with our Acura fans.”

Honda, which markets the NSX outside of North America and China, teased a vehicle with a similar silhouette in 2022 when announcing plans to launch 30 EVs globally by 2030.

Honda said the 30 EVs will include two sports models, one of which may be an NSX.

Acura boss Jon Ikeda also confirmed plans for a third-generation NSX in 2021 when Acura rolled out the 2022 NSX Type S to mark the end of the second-generation model’s run. His comments at the time implied the next NSX would be powered by something other than a standalone internal-combustion powertrain like the original car of a hybrid setup like the second-generation car.

